× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Less humid with sunshine

Partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday is looking like a beautiful day with clear-to-partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.

We are still on track for good weather for the solar eclipse on Monday afternoon. We are expecting clear-to-partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

The heat is not over, we expect another big warm up ahead of a cold front that will move in mid week. Much milder weather for Thursday and Friday behind the front. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Not as hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tropical Update

Harvey degenerates into a tropical wave. The tropical wave associated with Harvey’s remnants is moving quickly toward the west near 22 mph, and this general motion will continue for the next day or two. The remnants are expected to move westward across the central Caribbean Sea on Sunday and across the western Caribbean Sea toward Central America on Monday.

We are also keeping an eye on two areas of low pressure in the Atlantic.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

