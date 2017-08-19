× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: A little less humid, spotty storm possible

Humidity will drop a little bit today behind the cold front. It will still be hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Heat Index values will be near 100 this afternoon. We do have a chance for a few thunderstorms this afternoon, but many folks will stay dry.

Sunday is looking like a beautiful day with clear-to-partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.

We are still on track for good weather for the solar eclipse on Monday afternoon. We are expecting clear-to-partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

The heat is not over, we expect another big warm up ahead of a cold front that will move in mid week. Much milder weather for Thursday and Friday behind the front. Highs in the lower 80s.

Today: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon storm (20%). Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Winds: S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Not as hot and humid. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tropical Update

Harvey is still a tropical storm, but less organized, moving west near 22 mph. This general motion is expected to continue through Sunday. A turn toward the WNW is expected Sunday night or Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Harvey will move across the central and western Caribbean Sea over the weekend.

We are also keeping an eye on two areas of low pressure in the Atlantic.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

