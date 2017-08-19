Packers prevail over Redskins as Washington falls to 0-2 in preseason

LANDOVER, Md. – It took nearly six full quarters, but the Redskins finally scored a preseason touchdown. However, it did not result in a victory.

Green Bay beat Washington, 21-17 Saturday in the team’s second preseason game. Washington is now 0-and-2.

Playing the entire first half on his 29th birthday, Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins completes 14 of 23 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. His TD came with 13 seconds left in the first half – a four yard strike to Jamison Crowder on fourth and goal. It was the first touchdown for Washington this preseason. The Redskins lost their opener 23-to-3 at Baltimore last Thursday.

Green Bay quarterback Taysom Hill scored on a 23 yard scamper with 6:16 to play in the game to give the Packers the victory.

The ‘Skins were still unable to run the ball with much productivity, averaging less than three yards (2.9) per carry. Rookie running back Samaje Perine led the way with 45 yards on eight carries. Starter Rob Kelley gains just nine yards on nine carries.

Former Old Dominion receiver Zach Pascal picks up his first career NFL catches, hauling in three passes for 27 yards.

Washington is back in action Sunday August 27th vs. Cincinnati at FedEx Field.