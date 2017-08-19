Mom, daughter arrested for prostitution, unlicensed massage therapy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFTX) – A mother and daughter were arrested in Sarasota, Florida, earlier in the week following a tip about possible prostitution happening inside their home.

The Sarasota Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Narcotics Unit arrested Anne Dodge, 55, on Wednesday and Jennifer Dodge, 30, on Thursday. They are Sarasota residents.

Between June 2017 and August 2017, Sarasota Police officers, working with the Department of Health and Selah Freedom, conducted several undercover operations inside the Dodge’s residence in the 2900 block of Bay Street.

During undercover operations, Jennifer Dodge offered to perform sexual favors in exchange for money to an undercover officer. Anne Dodge gave a massage to an undercover police officer in an exchange for money.

Officers contacted the Department of Health who confirmed that Anne is not a licensed massage therapist.

Both the mother and daughter were posting ads to a classified advertising website.

One ad for Anne said, “I am a beautiful, talented, licensed massage therapist whom God uses to bring his healing energy to you and bring you to a whole new level of ecstasy.”

On Wednesday, Street Crimes and Narcotics Officers executed a search warrant at the Dodge’s residence.

Anne was arrested on Wednesday and Jennifer was arrested on Thursday.

Anne Dodge was charged with:

2 counts of unlicensed practice of a health care profession (felony) 2 counts of massage establishments; requisites; licensure; inspection (misdemeanor) Jennifer Dodge was charged with:

Prostitution (felony) Jennifer Dodge also has 3 prior convictions of prostitution

Both women were arrested without incident and transported to the Sarasota County Jail.