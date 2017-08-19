Materials consistent with making meth found at Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk police responded to a home around 2 a.m. Saturday after probation officers found a small amount of materials that are consistent with making methamphetamine.

The chemicals were found in a detached garage in the 8000 block of Lion Avenue and were safely disposed of by the Norfolk Fire Marshals and Hazmat crews.

There were no reported injuries.

Police say there was a 40-year-old man detained at the scene who is being questioned. No additional information has been released at this time.

Download the News 3 app for updates.