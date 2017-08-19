Chesapeake’s Michael Cuddyer enshrined into Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Former outfielder Michael Cuddyer becomes the 29th member of the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame Saturday.

Cuddyer, a Chesapeake product, was drafted by the Twins out of Great Bridge High School ninth overall in the 1997 First-Year Player Draft and played 11 seasons with the Twins from 2001-11. He was named to 2011 All-Star team (in Arizona) and was part of six division championship teams (2002-04, ’06, ’08 & ’10).

Cuddyer is one of 23 Twins to play 10-plus seasons and hit .338 in 22 postseason games. His all-time Twins ranks in a few categories (since 1961): ninth in doubles (239), tied for 10th in home runs (141), tied for 10th in triples (35), 11th in RBI (580) and walks (411), 12th in hits (1,106), 13th in runs (606), and seventh in outfield assists (55).