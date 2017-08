Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - 10 years ago, Bobby Wilder was handed the keys to the revived Old Dominion Football program. There were no players, just a vision and a man with a plan.

Fast forward to 2017, and Wilder's Monarchs have surpassed expectations, capping last season's historic run off with a Bahamas Bowl win.

Mitch asks what the last decade has been like for ODU's head coach. Plus, will we see a bearded or babyface Bobby on the sidelines this season?