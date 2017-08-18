Undetermined death under investigation on College Street in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are currently at the scene of a death investigation in the 200 block of College Street.

Calls reporting the incident were received by dispatchers at 7:26 a.m.

Norfolk Police say the body is that of a 55-year-old woman. The body had no obvious signs of trauma and has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

No further information is known.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Get updates on-the-go with our News 3 mobile app.