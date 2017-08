Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this weeks edition of the award winning Locker Room Show, Adam Winkler previews the Redskins preseason home opener as the Packers come into town.

Plus, Mitch Brown catches up with Old Dominion's head football coach Bobby Wilder to reflect on his first 10 years with the programs. Also, will we see a bearded or babyface Bobby on the sidelines this season?