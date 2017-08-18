Portsmouth Superintendent says schools owed $4.3 million from city; schools could be affected

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The superintendent of Portsmouth City Public Schools announced Friday that schools are owed money from the city.

Dr. Elie Bracy III said the city is out $4.3 million from the city.

Without the money from the city, payroll could be affected, the superintendent said.

Bracy said the news conference was being held because they have not gotten an answer from the city and it could cause problems with the school year.

He added some schools may not be able to open if the money does not come through.

