PENN & TELLER: FOOL US new episode, Thursday 8/24 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 5:05 pm, August 18, 2017, by , Updated at 01:33PM, August 18, 2017

“A Big Round of Applause for Alyson” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DL) (HDTV)

WILL PENN & TELLER BE FOOLED THIS WEEK?Aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller, who will get to see the trick only once and have to immediately try to work it out.  Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with Penn & Teller in their celebrated show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.  The live studio audience and the TV audience watch along with Penn & Teller as they try to figure out the secrets.  The magicians featured in the episode include Riccardo Berdini, Yan Markson, Ondrej Psenicka and Glenn Morphew. Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”) serves as host (#411).  Original airdate 8/24/2017.