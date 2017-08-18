× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: More storms, then less heat!

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

**Heat Advisory in effect for most of the viewing area until 8:00 pm**



Hot, muggy and stormy on this Friday. So you’re probably thinking the weather isn’t looking so good for the weekend.

But things will be improving quite a bit.

A cold front will cross the region tonight and early on Saturday.

Along and ahead of that front we expect scattered showers and storms. A few of these could be severe, bringing damaging winds, heavy downpours, small hail and lots of lightning.

Don’t be surprised if you are awakened by some storms overnight.

But behind this cold front, we expect improving weekend weather. A few thunderstorms are still possible Saturday afternoon, but it will be less hot and less humid.

And Sunday is looking pretty nice, with clear-to-partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s.

And we are still on track for good weather for the solar eclipse on Monday afternoon. We are expecting clear-to-partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

We expect another big warm up ahead of a cold front that will move in mid week.

Behind that cold front we are expecting much milder weather with high temperatures on Thursday and Friday only in the lower 80s!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme



Patrick Rockey

NewsChannel 3 Chief Meteorologist

