It’s that time of year again!

You can bring your own cup to participating 7-Eleven locations August 18 and 19.

It could be a hat, boot, bucket or any other creative container of you your choice.

You can fill the container with as much Slurpee as you can fit for $1.50.

The only rules are that the “cup” must fit withing a 10 inch hole, must be food-safe and clean, must be watertight and only one cup per-person.

Share your creative cup photos with us!

Dump out that sand and bring your pale to 7-Eleven for #BYOCupDay Friday & Saturday from 11AM-7PM! @dtiny4 pic.twitter.com/pwNO96QIks — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) August 18, 2017