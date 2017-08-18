HOOTEN & THE LADY, Monday 8/21 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Rome” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

WHEN IN ROME — Hooten (Michael Landes) tracks down Alex (Ophelia Lovibond) to enlist her help in finding an ancient Sibylline book in Rome, much to the dismay of her mother, Lady Lindo (Jane Seymour). While on their search, the two break into the Sistine Chapel, battle an alligator and someone close to Alex is put in jeopardy. Jonathan Bailey, Shaun Parkes and Jessica Hynes also star. Colin Teague directed the episode written by James Payne (#102). Original airdate 7/20/2017.