× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Triple digit heat, late-day showers and storms

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking triple digit heat and showers and storms to end your work week.

A mild and muggy start this morning. Dewpoints sitting around 75° and will rise a bit this afternoon. A bit of patchy fog is possible this morning, especially in some inland locations, not looking at a whole lot near the coast. Temperatures will soar to the lower 90s today, but will feel like the triple digits. We are tracking a cold front that will arrive late tonight and move out by Saturday afternoon. A few showers possible this afternoon and then better chances as the front arrives. A chance for showers into Saturday morning, but looks like we should clear out by Saturday afternoon as the front exits.

High pressure will build in on Sunday and Monday. It will still be humid on Sunday, but not as humid as the past few days. It will become more humid as the week progresses.

Good news, it’s still looking dry for the eclipse on Monday! We should see clear to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s. Showers and storms return Wednesday as a cold front moves in.

Tropical Storm Harvey approaches the Windward Islands. Will not be a threat to the U.S. We continue to keep an eye on an area of low pressure that continues to show signs of organization east of the Leeward Islands. It has a 70 percent chance of cyclone formation within the next two days. This system could become tropical storm Irma.

Today: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible (40%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Showers and storms (40%). Lows in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Chance for a scattered morning shower (30%). Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Harvey is moving toward the west near 18 mph and a continued westward motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Harvey should move through the Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea later today.

5:00 AM AST Fri Aug 18

Location: 13.1°N 59.1°W

Moving: W at 18 mph

Min pressure: 1004 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

We are also keeping our eye on two other disturbances in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Tracker

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.