First Warning Traffic – Friday bridge openings and lanes closures at the bridges and tunnels
BRIDGE OPENINGS
James River Bridge 8:00 AM
Gilmerton Bridge 8:00 AM
Centerville Turnpike Bridge 8:30 AM
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT August 13-19
- I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Single-lane closures on I-664 south from 26th Street (Exit 6) to Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) in Newport News:
- August 18 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- August 19 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Single-lane closures northbound from the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel to 25th Street (Exit 6) in Newport News:
- August 16-18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- August 19 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Single-lane closures on I-664 south from 26th Street (Exit 6) to Terminal Avenue (Exit 7) in Newport News:
- I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- August 18 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- August 19 from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- August 14-18 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 west as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- August 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closures eastbound August 14-18 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Dual-lane closures eastbound August 14-18 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Dual-lane closures westbound August 14-18 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Single-lane closures westbound August 14-18 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures August 13-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- A full closure of Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Almeda Avenue is underway in the month of August. Detours for motorists traveling eastbound and westbound on Robin Hood Road direct traffic to use Military Highway, East Princess Anne Road and Almeda Avenue.
