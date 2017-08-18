Coast Guard rescues 3 from boat taking on water near CBBT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Coast Guard crews from Coast Guard Station Little Creek rescued three people Thursday after their boat began taking off water.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads in Portsmouth received a radio call around 6:20 p.m. that a 27-foot Bayliner boat with three people aboard was taking on water near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

Crews with a Coast Guard 45-foot Response Boat-Medium and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small launched from Coast Guard Station Little Creek to assist.

Once on scene, crews boarded the boat with a dewatering pump to manage the flooding.

The Response Boat-Medium took the boat in tow and passed it over to the Response Boat-Small crew who towed the boat to Cove Marina in Virginia Beach.