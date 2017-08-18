Bishop DiLorenzo, Richmond Catholic Diocese leader, dies

RICHMOND, Va. — The Most Rev. Francis X. DiLorenzo, the Bishop of Richmond, has passed away.

“With great sadness, I announce The Most Rev. Francis X. DiLorenzo, Bishop of Richmond, died at St. Mary’s Hospital, late last night. He was 75,” the Catholic Diocese of Richmond announced Friday morning. “He was a faithful servant of the Church for 49 years and a Shepherd of the Diocese of Richmond for 13 years.”

WTVR reports the Diocese asked the community to pray for DiLorenzo, his friends, and family.

Funeral arrangements have not yet made public at this time.

This is a developing story.