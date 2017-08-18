Bet on card game ends with wife trying to choke husband with cell phone charger

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL (WFTS) — Pasco County deputies arrested a woman on Thursday for domestic battery on her husband after he refused to pay her the bet she had won on a card game.

Deputies arrested Shaquanda Johnson, 34, of Wesley Chapel, after she intentionally struck her husband.

Johnson told deputies that she and her husband have been married for 7 years and live together in the same house hold as a family. The two had made a bet on a card game they were playing. When Johnson beat her husband in the game, he refused to pay up and they got into an argument.

Johnson followed her husband into their bedroom and picked up a white cell phone charger cord and put it around her husband’s neck, according to the arrest affidavit. The report also notes that her husband did not lose consciousness.

Her husband was able to get free and ran out the back sliding door of the home. As he was preparing to leave in his car she opened the door and jumped inside the vehicle. She hit him in the face in an attempt to keep him in the driveway. Her husband was able to get away and call the Sheriff’s office.

Johnson was charged with Domestic Battery.

Deputies did not say what the bet was, or what card game the couple was playing.