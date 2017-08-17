Two gunshot victims found after shots fired call in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night that left one woman and man injured.

According to police, communications received a call just before 8 p.m. about gunshots being heard in the 4700 block of Marshall Avenue. Upon police arrival, they located a female adult suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the upper leg area.

Police say a short time later, an adult male was located in the 3400 block of Marshall Avenue with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the upper leg and and forearm area.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Police say possible eye witnesses advised seeing two male suspects discharges their firearms in that area.

Police are conducting an active investigation and seeking the public’s assistance in this incident.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Newport News Crimeline at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.