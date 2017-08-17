× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: More heat and humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A hot and humid stretch… Watch out for areas of dense fog again this morning. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds again today with a slim chance for a shower. Highs will warm into the upper 80s this afternoon but it will feel more like the mid 90s. Highs will warm into the low 90s Friday. Heat index values will climb into the triple digits tomorrow afternoon. We are tracking a cold front that will move in late Friday. Rain chances will increase through the day with the best chance by the evening.

It will remain warm and muggy this weekend. High temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s with afternoon heat index values in the mid to upper 90s. A few leftover showers and storms are possible on Saturday. Rain chance will drop and more sunshine will mix in on Sunday.

Today: AM Fog, Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lows in the mid 70. Winds: SE/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Gert begins to weaken as it moves into colder waters. Hurricane Gert is centered about 350 miles south of Newfoundland and moving ENE at 39 mph. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 100 mph with higher gusts. Continued weakening is forecast, and Gert is likely to lose its tropical characteristics by tonight.

5:00 AM AST Thu Aug 17

Location: 41.7°N 54.0°W

Moving: ENE at 39 mph

Min pressure: 968 mb

Max sustained: 100 mph

We are watching three areas of low pressure from the Lesser Antilles to the coast of Africa. They are all showing signs of potential development as they move generally west.

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 17th

1974 F1 Tornado: Northampton Co

1986 Hurricane Charley

