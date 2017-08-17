× Take the family to the Brock Center for ‘environmental inspiration’

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Chesapeake Bay Foundation built the Brock Environmental Center to engage, inform, and inspire generations about the environment and how we can all help ‘Save the Bay’.

The Center, located at Pleasure House Point in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is an example of environmentally sensitive and smart building—among the first in the nation to embrace energy and water independence.

The Brock Environmental Center is designed to meet the strictest environmental standards with the building’s footprint using less than an acre of CBF’s 10-acre parcel, a very small percentage of the total area of Pleasure House Point.

The center hosts environmental programs providing experiences for 2,500 students and teachers across Hampton Roads each year.

They’ll be hosting a “Save the Bay Family Day” on September 10th celebrating their work to keep the bay healthy for 50 years.

During the event families can take boat trips, build oyster cages, meet wildlife up close and more!

For thirsty adults, Pleasure House Brewing will debut a new beer brewed with collected rainwater called Rain Barrel.

Save the Bay Family Day will start at 12:30 p.m. and run through 4 p.m. at the foundation’s Brock Environmental Center, located at 3663 Marlin Bay Drive in Virginia Beach.

The event is free, but attendees must RSVP online in advance.