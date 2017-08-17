Russian cosmonauts to conduct lengthy spacewalk outside International Space Station

Russian cosmonauts Fyodor Yurchikhin and Sergey Ryazanskiy will conduct a spacewalk from the International Space Station on Thursday.

The mission will begin at approximately 10:45 a.m. ET.

The team plans to deploy five nanosatellites, install new handrails and struts, and also scrape some residue samples from the outside of the ISS for analysis.

The two cosmonauts are among six total at the International Space Station right now. They will be assisted by NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson, Jack Fischer, and Randy Bresnik, and European Space Agency astronaut Paolo Nespoli.