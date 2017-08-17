Portsmouth Mayor advocates for confederate monument to be relocated to Cedar Grove Cemetery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Mayor John Rowe announced the decision to move the confederate monument from High Street to Cedar Grove Cemetery Thursday afternoon, just hours before another scheduled demonstration.

Rowe said, “It’s time to end the war.” Also stating the monument’s appropriate place is to be among the Confederate War dead.

He continued saying the monument is a memorial that represents the hundreds of soldiers who died in the Civil War, and it’s proper place should be in the historic Cedar Grove Cemetery where other hundreds of Civil War soldiers are laid to rest.

Rowe added the relocation could cost about $117,000 out of the city’s general funds. He hopes the city council will act quickly and work out the details of the monument’s relocation early next week and for it to be completed before the holidays.