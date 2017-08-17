Fox attacks person walking dog in Newport News, tests positive for rabies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A fox found in the area of Troy Drive has tested positive for the rabies virus.

The Peninsula Health District said a person was attacked while walking their dog in the area. The fox that attacked the person had the rabies virus.

There is no further information on the condition of the person attacked.

Health officials said anyone having information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Environmental Health office of the Peninsula Health Department at 757-594-7340.

Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.