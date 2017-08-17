× First Warning Forecast: Hot and steamy the next few days

Tracking more heat and humidity. Triple digit heat index values to end the work week.

Warm and muggy this evening, with a slight chance for a stray shower or storm. Most areas will stay dry. It will be mild and muggy overnight, with lows in the mid 70s. There is a chance for a little bit of patchy fog Friday morning.

Even warmer on Friday! Highs will soar to the low 90s, with heat index values in the triple digits. We are tracking a cold front that will move in late Friday. Rain chances will increase through the day with the best chance by the evening.

The heat and humidity will continue into the weekend. We could see a shower or storm Saturday as the cold front continues to sag southward. Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Sunday is looking drier with a little more sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

The sticky weather is going to stick around into next week, with temperatures near 90.

Tonight: Muggy, under partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid 70. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible (40%). Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms (40%). Lows in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Gert continues to weaken as it moves quickly into the northern Atlantic. An area of low pressure east of the Lesser Antilles is expected to become Tropical Depression Nine later today. It will continue moving west into the Caribbean Sea and gain strength over the next several days.

We are watching two areas of low pressure in the open tropical Atlantic. They are both showing signs of potential development as they move generally west.

Hurricane Tracker

