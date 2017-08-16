What to do in a drowning situation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- If you see a swimmer in distress, your first instinct might be to jump in the water to help, but is that the right decision?

On Monday a 63-year-old man died while attempting to rescue another swimmer in distress off Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

“This is something we see all too often. The rescuer becoming the victim,”Tom Gill, head of Virginia Beach Lifesaving oceanfront lifeguards said.

Gill says the first thing you should do is call 911 like another other emergency situation, or alert a first responder on duty.

Gill says if you are not trained, going into the water puts you in extreme danger. If you still make the decision to get in the water Gill says see if there is anything you can take with you, like a surfboard or a flotation device.

Still he say you should never go into the water to save someone if you are not properly trained.