Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: A warm and muggy end to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine and lower rain chances… The stationary front that brought us the soggy weather early this week will drop to the south and fizzle out today. Watch out for areas of patchy fog this morning, especially inland. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds in the morning and more sun in the afternoon. An isolated shower is possible but overall rain chances will be slim. It will be warm and muggy again today with highs in the mid 80s. It will feel more like the mid 90s this afternoon.

Hurricane Gert will continue to move away from the VA and NC coasts today but will still kick up rough surf and a high risk for rip currents.

Thursday will look and feel a lot like today. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with slim rain chances. Highs will warm slightly into the upper 80s but with the humidity it will feel more like the mid 90s. Highs will climb into the 90s on Friday with afternoon heat index values near 100. We are tracking a cold front that will bring in showers and storms later Friday and into Saturday.

Today: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lows in the mid 70. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Hurricane Gert moving away from the east coast and Bermuda. Hurricane Gert is centered about 330 miles NW of Bermuda and moving NE at 21 mph. An even faster ENE motion is expected during the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 90 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible today. After that time, Gert is expected to weaken and become an extratropical low by Thursday night.Swells generated by Gert will continue to impact the east coast today. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

5:00 AM AST Wed Aug 16

Location: 36.0°N 68.4°W

Moving: NE at 21 mph

Min pressure: 975 mb

Max sustained: 90 mph

We are watching three areas of low pressure from the central tropical Atlantic to the coast of Africa. They are all showing some signs of potential development as they move generally west.

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 16th

1996 Severe Thunderstorms: Chesterfield, Dinwiddie, Cumberland Co – Hail 0.75-1.00″

2000 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central Virginia – Hail 0.75″-2.00″

2007 Thunderstorms…Wind damage across Goochland, Powhatan, Amelia, Louisa, parts of Chesterfield & Henrico Co.

