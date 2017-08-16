× Police chase ends when car crashes into apartment building

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A man charged with carjacking is now in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash.

Chesapeake Police report they received a call about a carjacking at a 7-11 around 12:10 Wednesday morning. They said a woman called 911 saying she was sitting in the passenger seat of a car in the parking lot of the 7-11, when a man got into the driver’s seat, held up a gun and demanded she and the other passengers get out. The driver was inside the store at the time.

Once the people got out of the car, the man took off. Shortly after police found the car and tried to pull him over but he ran, leading police on a chase.

That chase ended about 20 minutes later when the driver and the stolen White Acura crashed into an apartment building at the corner of South Main St. and Liberty Street.

The driver, 53-year-old Jeffrey Lee tried to run from the scene on foot, but was quickly caught.

Chesapeake Police said charges for Lee will include Armed Robbery, Grand Larceny, and Felony Eluding.