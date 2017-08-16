One injured in Virginia Beach shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of Gemstone Lane that left one person injured Monday night.

Dispatchers received a call of gunshots at 10:05 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, police found a male victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital.

There is no further information. The case remains under investigation by members of the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637).

