Norfolk Sheriff’s Office corporal dies of medical emergency

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Corporal Gibran Barclift, 39, died Wednesday morning while on duty from what appears to have been a medical emergency,

according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies and jail medical staff provided medical help and Barclift was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Foul play is not suspected and no inmates were involved, according to a Norfolk Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

An autopsy determined Barclift died of natural causes.

Barclift worked for the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office for 15 years. He became a Master Deputy in April 2017 and was then promoted to corporal in July 2017.

Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, he originally moved to Norfolk in 1999 to work for the Waterside Marriott banquet department, and later decided to join the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

While at the sheriff’s office, he worked for the Community Corrections/Work Release division, as well as the Transportation division.

“Corporal Barclift’s coworkers describe him funny and even-tempered. He loved his job, his friends, and his family. The Sheriff’s Office staff members are mourning this tragic loss,” a statement from the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office said. “Sheriff Baron asks you to please keep Corporal Barclift’s family, friends, and the NSO staff in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”