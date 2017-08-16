NASA astronaut thanks Norfolk and Virginia Beach from space

NORFOLK-VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – How’s that for a stellar shout out?

NASA astronaut Randy “Komrade” Bresnik thanked Norfolk and Virginia Beach for the “continued stellar support of our Navy brethren” from the International Space Station Wednesday.

He posted bird’s eye photos of the cities on his social media pages:

Bresnik, a Marine veteran, became an astronaut in 2004. During his time in the U.S. Marine Corps, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in May 1989 and became a F/A-18 Test Pilot, where he was deployed to Kuwait to fly combat missions in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Bresnik was born in Fort Knox, Kentucky, but considers Santa Monica, California his hometown. He holds a B.A. in Mathematics from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina (1989), a M.S. in Aviation Systems from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville (2002) and an Honorary Doctorat in Aeronautics from The Citadel (2010). He is also a 2008 graduate of Air War College.

He and his wife Rebecca have a son and a daughter.

Bresnik has also trained as a Cave-au-naut with the European Space Agency to test living deep beneath the Earth’s surface. He was assigned to Expedition 52/53, which began in July and is expected to end in September.

Click here to read more about Bresnik and his astronomical career, and here to read more about Expedition 52.

Follow Bresnick on social media:

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram