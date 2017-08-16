Midtown Tunnel 5K Run/Walk abruptly canceled due to impact on drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. – The Midtown Tunnel 5K Run and Walk won’t be back for a second year.

Philip Shucet, the Elizabeth River Crossings CEO, made the announcement Monday.

In a press release, he said it had to do with the impact on drivers.

“Last year’s race commemorated the opening of the tunnel before it was in regular use. Now we have an obligation to the 2,500 to- 3,000 motorists who count on using the westbound Midtown Tunnel every Saturday morning,” said Philip Shucet, Elizabeth River Crossings CEO. “While canceling the race is disappointing, keeping the tunnel open and in full service on August 26 is our higher priority.”

The race was scheduled for Saturday morning, August 26.

Runners who spoke with News 3 said they didn’t believe this was a valid reason and wished they were informed earlier.

Proceeds from the race were to benefit the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia.

ERC and the race sponsors are working together to donate to the foodbank.

Shucet said the race will not return in the future.