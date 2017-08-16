Man shot while driving on Kecoughtan Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night in the 600 block of LaSalle Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene just after 8 p.m. and found a 31-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for the non-life threatening injury.

The investigation revealed the man was in his vehicle and traveling in the 2300 block of Kecoughtan Road when an unknown person began shooting towards the vehicle.

The victim was hit once and drove himself to the 600 block of LaSalle Avenue to seek medical help.

The motive and circumstances around the shooting are under investigation. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.