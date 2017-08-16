Kings Dominion reveals new, massive roller coaster Twisted Timbers

DOSWELL, Va. — A new, massive roller coaster will open at Kings Dominion in 2018.

WTVR reports Twisted Timbers will feature a 109-foot tall barrel roll drop, 3351 feet of track, and reach a top speed of 54-miles-per hour, according to a park spokesperson.

“Twisted Timbers is an innovative hybrid coaster that uses the latest technology to combine wood supports with a steel track to give riders an exhilarating experience with maneuvers previously unimaginable on a traditional wooden coaster,” a park spokesperson said. “The coaster is designed by Rocky Mountain Construction of Idaho, a company renowned for reimagining wooden coasters.”

Twisted Timbers will be located in the Candy Apple Grove section of the park.