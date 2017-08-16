Five missing after U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter goes down off Oahu coast

OAHU, Hawaii – A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter has reportedly crashed with five crew aboard approximately two miles west of Kaena Point, Oahu.

The crash occurred late Tuesday night, according to a release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Center in Honolulu received a call at 10:08 p.m. from personnel at Wheeler Army Airfield saying they had lost contact with one of their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

A debris field was spotted near Kaena Point by the Coast Guard Hercules and Army Black Hawk aircrews at 11:28 p.m.

A search is now underway for the five missing aircrewmen.

The downed helicopter was one of two conducting training between Kaena Point and Dillingham Airfield when communications were lost.

Responding to the search are an HC-130 Hercules airplane aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, Coast Guard Cutter Ahi (WPB 87364) and crew, an 87-foot patrol boat homeported in Honolulu, 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Honolulu, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter aircrew from Wheeler Army Airfield, and shore patrol and a boatcrew from Honolulu Fire Department.