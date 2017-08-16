Fire displaces Suffolk family of six

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire & Rescue are investigating a fire that displaced a family of six, late Tuesday night.

According to a release, emergency communications received the call at 11:20 p.m. about a residential structure fire in the 5500 block of Buckhorne Crescent in the Deerfield neighborhood.

Battalion Chief Tommy Thomasson advised that upon arrival at 11:24 p.m, crews found heavy smoke showing from the side of a single story brick ranch home and fire showing from the attached garage.

The home sustained heavy fire damage to the garage, the attic above the garage, in addition to heavy smoke damage throughout the residence, says spokesperson.

According to release, the fire was called under control at 12:09 a.m.

As a result of the fire, two adults and four children were displaced and two cats perished. No injuries were reported. The family will be assisted by the American Red Cross.