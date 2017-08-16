Eclipse viewing events in Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina

On Monday, August 21, the United States will experience a Total Solar Eclipse, the first one to cross the entire country in 99 years.

While everyone in North America will have opportunity to see a partial eclipse, the path of the total eclipse will only cross through the U.S., giving the event the name the “Great American Eclipse”.

Here’s a list of local places that are hosting special eclipse watching events:

Norfolk:

Nauticus is inviting the public to celebrate the eclipse on Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors can learn about eclipses, make eclipse models and take part in programs related to the moon’s effect on sea levels. Guests purchasing tickets for Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin will receive free eclipse viewing glasses while supplies last.

The Slover Library is hosting an “Eclipse Bash” starting at 1 p.m. that will include a raffle, green screen photo wall, a coloring station, informative presentations, trivia and NASA-approved viewing glasses. The Eclipse Bash will take place in room 650 and the eclipse viewing will take place on the 6th floor balcony.

Old Dominion University is designated as an official NASA viewing location for the upcoming total solar eclipse on August 21. The eclipse will start at 1 p.m. and end about 4.p.m. The viewing event is at the Kaufman Mall. The Pretlow Planetarium will have telescopes on hand for viewing as well as safety glasses for the public.

Newport News:

The Virginia Living Museum will offer telescope views of the Sun throughout the partial eclipse and provide eclipse glasses to visitors for direct viewing from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, they will attempt to display a live webcast of the total solar eclipse in the Abbitt Planetarium.

North Carolina:

The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is hosting an eclipse party from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. There will be eclipse themed fun and games, along with programs led by the aquarium’s education team.