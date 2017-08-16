Gloucester cable technician accused of stealing jewelry, hitting customers with vehicle

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office said a cable technician was arrested for attacking customers after being accused of stealing.

On Wednesday, law enforcement got a report of grand larceny from a home in the 2800 block of Hickory Fork Road.

People who live there said the technician stole jewelry worth over $200 from inside the house.

Authorities say the people confronted Christopher Gutman in the driveway of the home and he drove away, striking the two victims with his vehicle.

Both were injured.

One person was treated at the scene and the other was air-lifted to a local trauma facility for emergency medical care.

Gutman of Louisville, Kentucky was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with grand larceny, hit and run, driving with a suspended license and a fugitive from justice.

He is currently being held in the Gloucester County Jail without bond.