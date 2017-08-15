Woman wanted in fatal Portsmouth stabbing death turns herself in

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A 36-year-old woman has been charged for the stabbing death of a 40-year-old Portsmouth man.

The incident occurred just after 12 a.m. Saturday morning.

Portsmouth Police were called to the 1500 block of Maple Avenue in reference to a man who was injured and bleeding. When they arrived, they located 40-year-old Darnell D. Phillips suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

Phillips was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

During their investigation, Portsmouth Police obtained a warrant for the arrest of 36-year-old Latisha S. Warren.

Warren turned herself in early Tuesday and was booked on First Degree Murder charges. She is currently in the custody of the Portsmouth City Jail.

