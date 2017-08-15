Tweaked hamstring holds ODU tailback Ray Lawry out of practice

NORFOLK, Va. – Sunday, during Old Dominion’s first football scrimmage of the fall, preseason All-Conference USA tailback Ray Lawry scored on a 44-yard touchdown run. However, that scoring burst may cost the senior some practice time.

Lawry was not in uniform as the Monarchs started their second week of fall camp Tuesday morning. Head coach Bobby Wilder told News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler Lawry is sidelined as a precaution.

“Ray busted a long touchdown run Saturday and tweaked his hamstring a little bit,” Wilder explained. “It’s nothing major. This is more of a precaution to hold him out. When it comes to guys that have played as much football as Ray has, it’s about really holding him back in camp than trying to push them through something.” The Monarchs did not practice Monday after scrimmaging Sunday.

Wilder went on to say there’s little Lawry needs to prove in preseason camp. “I’ve seen all I need to see over the last three years out of Ray Lawry,” Wilder said smiling. “Having him healthy is priority number one.”

A native of Logan Township, New Jersey, Lawry has set the Monarch single-season record in each of his first three years, including his freshman season when he was named Conference USA Freshman of the Year.

In 2016, Lawry rushed 200 times for 1,255 yards and 11 touchdowns. He is the seventh active leading rusher in FBS with 3,338 yards and has 38 rushing touchdowns. Lawry is on the watch list for the 2017 Maxwell Award, presented annually to the nation’s top college football player.