Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: AM fog to PM rain and storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another chance for rain and storms… A stationary front will remain over the region today. Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning. We will see a mix of clouds today with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will build through the day, with the highest chances this afternoon to early evening. Severe storms are not expected but heavy downpours could result in localized flooding. Highs will warm into the mid 80s, near normal for this time of year.

Hurricane Gert will stay off of the NC coast today but will kick up rough surf and a high risk for rip currents. Expect red flags to be up along VA and NC beaches. The rain, clouds, and wind from Gert will stay over the Atlantic.

More sunshine will mix in and rain chances will drop for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will warm into the low 90s for the end of the week. Rain and storm chances will go up for Friday and the weekend as a cold front moves in.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: Light & Variable

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows in the mid 70. Winds: S/N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Gert becomes the second hurricane of the season. Hurricane Gert is centered about 450 miles west of Bermuda and moving north at 12 mph. A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected later today. Maximum sustained winds remain near 75 mph with higher gusts. Gert has the opportunity to gather some strength later today or Wednesday.

Swells generated by Gert will spread northward along the east coast of the United States from North Carolina to Long Island during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

5:00 AM EDT Tue Aug 15

Location: 31.8°N 72.5°W

Moving: N at 12 mph

Min pressure: 986 mb

Max sustained: 75 mph

We are watching an elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Only slow development is anticipated during the next day or two, but conditions are forecast to become a little more conducive for tropical cyclone formation by later in the week while the system moves westward at about 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

Hurricane Tracker

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

August 15th

1992 F0 Tornado: Virginia Beach

1992 F1, F0 Tornadoes: Currituck Co, NC

