‘The Dirty Buffalo’ opening new Norfolk location

NORFOLK, Va. – The Dirty Buffalo, best known for their chicken wings, is opening a new location!

The restaurant, located at 4213 East Little Creek, is set to open on Wednesday, August 30.

“We’re excited to be joining the Ocean View/East Beach community and we hope it’s as good to us as Colley Avenue has been,” the restaurant said on their website.

The restaurant says they have a few jobs to fill, including: bartender, server, host/hostess, food runner, busser, line cook and prep cook. Candidates with no experience will not be considered.

“For 5 1/2 years we’ve worked to get to this point and we can’t thank our customer base enough for your patronage, because without you, we wouldn’t be here. We’d also like to thank our employees, past & present, for their help in getting us here as well. You all have been and will be a part of this journey with us, so thank you for everything you do!”

Guy Fieri visited the restaurant in April before the opening of his local own restaurant at the Waterside District. They were featured on his Food Network show “Diners Drive-Ins and Dives” on June 16.

The Dirty Buffalo’s other location is on 4012 Colley Avenue. The restaurant said they have more plans for other locations in the future.