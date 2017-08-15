Symphony to perform Led Zeppelin’s ‘IV’ at Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Black Jacket Symphony is giving Led Zeppelin fans a unique experience.

The symphony will perform the band’s album “IV” live in its entirety at the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts.

The performance will be separated into two sets, the first will feature the album being recreated as a symphonic piece. The second set will be more laid back, featuring a selection of the band’s greatest hit with a light display

The performance takes place on Saturday, November 11 at 8 p.m.

Tickets will cost $25-$30 in advance and $30-35 during the day of the show starting Friday, August 18 at Ynottix.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Sandler Center box office or by phone at 877-YNOT-TIX.