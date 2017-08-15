× Portsmouth Police need your help to find Zuleika Horton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police in Portsmouth need your help to find a woman wanted for revocation of a suspended sentence.

They’re looking for Zuleika S. Horton, 52.

This stems from an original charge of felonious assault.

If you know where she is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

Text: “Portsmouth” to 274637 (CRIMES) along with your tip

Submit online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.