ODU football hoping to make last year last

NORFOLK, Va. - Coaching cliches are to a football field like holiday decorations are to a Hobby Lobby. They come early, they come often and if you hang around a while, you'll probably take a couple home with you.

This time of year, during the preseason, if you can get through the "defense wins championships" and "you've got to give 110 percent", you'll hear coaches tell you whatever happened last season doesn't matter this season. So, in essence, forget about last year.

Not at Old Dominion.

And why would the Monarchs want to forget 2016?

ODU went 10-and-3 last season, including a victory in the program's first ever bowl game.

Head coach Bobby Wilder does not want his team to forget last year. However, he's not only pointing towards the Bahamas Bowl win or the undefeated home season - but how the Monarchs achieved those feats.

"Our theme has been don't forget," Wilder told News 3. "Don't forget last year and how hard we worked to accomplish that. Don't forget the memories, don't forget the lessons. It's created tremendous competition so far in camp."

"We know what it takes to get to the 10-and-3 or even better," explained ODU receiver Travis Fulgham. "But we need to do more to get to the Conference USA championship or even a better bowl game."