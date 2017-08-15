× Norfolk mom accused of stabbing her son and daughter and then harming herself

Norfolk, Va. – A Norfolk mom is accused of stabbing her children, according to court records.

A man who identified himself as the suspect’s mother said his daughter has been going through a very difficult time because of custody issues with the father of the children.

He said she was on the verge of losing the kids.

Police have charged 35-year-old Tanesha S. Gordany with two counts of malicious wounding and one count of attempted malicious wounding.

Court records state that police were called to the 2700 block of Azalea Garden Road Apartments.

Records indicate that a boy told police he woke up to his mom trying to smother him with a pillow, then cut him with a knife. It states his sister had already been attacked and was bleeding.

Records indicate the suspect “cut herself with a box cutter, injected herself in her thigh with something, took some pills and drank some insect killer mixed with soda.”

“I was just so shocked. You never know what a person is going through,” said one woman who lives across the street and didn’t want to be identified, “I would never of thought in 1 million years that she would hurt her children.”

Police said they got called on July 28th at 6:30 in morning to the 2700 block of Azalea Garden Road.

Two kids were found stabbed, ages 9 and 12 years-old, according to police and they were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Emir Robinson said he saw the children coming out of the house the day of the incident. He said, “He had a bloody shirt on. They took the little girl out. I think the paramedics and the ambulance came and got the girl.”

Police said she spent several days in the hospital for her self-inflicted injuries.

She was taken to the Norfolk City Jail and charged with two counts of malicious wounding and one count of attempted malicious wounding.

Gordany is now being held without bond.

She declined an interview with us from jail.