James City County “Reality Store” teaches kids how to handle money

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – The James City County Parks and Recreation’s “Reality Store” is teaching kids at a young age how to cover their expenses at an early age.

The store provided simulation exercises to teach children what it takes to buy a car, pay rent and cover expenses.

Participants received fake money, then spent their cash on furniture, utilities, insurance and property tax stations.

