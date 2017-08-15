Gloucester County K-9 Deputy Duke starts first day of training

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. – The newest K-9 addition to the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office started his first day of training Tuesday.

Deputy K-9 Duke met his fellow K-9 Buckshot and practiced tracking. His handler says he’s “looking for great things from this hound in the future.”

Duke is a 12-week-old male bloodhound that was donated to the Sheriff’s Office.

His name was chosen by the community through a survey.

The Sheriff’s Office says there will be several upcoming meet and greets that will be announced at a later date.