As new Lesner Bridge goes up, old bridges come down

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - As construction on the new Lesner Bridge continues, the old bridges are coming down.

Demolition of the superstructure of the old bridges is complete and this week the substructure including footings and pile foundations of the old bridges are being removed.

Work is also continuing in the federal channel of the Lynnhaven Inlet to cut and remove the large submerged footings of the old bridges, which will be completed this week.

A gantry crane is now in position for construction of the new eastbound span. The first span of 10 for the new eastbound bridge was completed on July 24th.

A total of 162 of the 168 segments have been cast fro the new eastbound bridge and it's expected they'll all be finished by September.

Work on the project began in June 2014 and should be finished in 2018,